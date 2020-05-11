QPR and Coventry City are plotting to swoop for Chelsea’s Ike Ugbo according to a report from The Sun.

The 21-year-old striker is seen as one of the better players to come from the Chelsea academy in recent years though he was unable to break into the first team this year despite their transfer embargo stopping them bring anyone new in. Instead, he headed out on loan to Dutch side FA Roda where he scored 13 goals in 29 games before the season was ended early due to the Coronavirus. Ugbo has also been on loan at clubs such as Barnsley, MK Dons and Scunthorpe United.

However, Ugbo’s time at Chelsea may be coming to an end. His contract is set to expire in the summer and this report reveals that he has got interest from two teams looking to snap him up at the end of the season. QPR were mid-table in the Sky Bet Championship season before the season was suspended and are confident they’ll still be in the same league next season so are looking for some extra firepower. Depending on the results of votes happening this week within the EFL, Coventry City may be promoted from Sky Bet League One and are looking for a young striker to help them stay in that league.

For Ugbo, it would be tempting to leave Chelsea so he can get a stable career somewhere rather than heading on loan to a new team every season. A move to QPR would be easy geographically but Coventry have got a good record bringing young players through into their first team meaning he might have a better chance in the West Midlands.

What should Ike Ugbo do?