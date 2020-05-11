Former Wigan Athletic defender Pascal Chimbonda has told The Athletic that he believes he cost himself a move to Manchester United by putting in a transfer request with the Latics.

The 41-year-old defender had a long career across England which has made him a fan favourite for many teams. He came to the country to sign to Wigan, stating in this interview he left France after being racially abused by his own fans, and would go on to play for the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland before retiring. Despite that retirement, he still pops up from time to time and played for non-league side Ashton United last season.

Now running an academy in Manchester for players that need a second chance, Chimbonda sat down with The Athletic to discuss his career. Notably, he remembers the year he had with Wigan where his form was so good that he was called up for the France national team to be part of their World Cup team. He handed in a transfer request on the final day of the season and he believes the bad reputation he got from that cost him a reported move to Manchester United.

He said: “That’s my biggest regret. That changed a lot of things.

“If I didn’t do what I did then maybe I would have joined Manchester United. But when I made this mistake, I threw my chance away. Man United didn’t want to sign someone who would do this.”

“Wigan were so mad. They didn’t say anything to me. At the end of the game I gave a written letter to the manager in the dressing room, and he opened it in front of everyone. I wasn’t even showered yet.

“The chairman was there too and I thought ‘what have I done?’ What a stupid thing to do. We were supposed to meet on the Monday, but I was told the manager doesn’t want to see you. Just go on holiday.

“That’s my big regret. If I could go back in time, I wouldn’t do this.”

Would Pascal Chimbonda have been a good signing for Manchester United?