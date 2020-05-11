WIGAN ATHLETIC HAVE SOME DECISIONS TO MAKE ON PLAYERS WHO ARE OUT OF CONTRACT THIS SUMMER. HERE ARE THREE THEY SHOULD KEEP HOLD OF-

Michael Jacobs- The winger has been on the books at the DW Stadium for the past five seasons. He joined the North-West side in 2015 from Wolves and has since been a regular, making over 150 appearances.

He has been promoted from League One twice with the Latics during his time at the DW Stadium but faces a wait over his long-term future at the club.

Chey Dunkley- He has had an impressive season this year under Paul Cook and should be handed a new contract. The centre-back has chipped in with six goals to help in their battle against relegation in the Championship.

Dunkley, who is 28 years old, joined the club from Oxford United in 2017 and was part of their side who won the third tier title in his first campaign at the club. He then helped them stay up in last term.

Joe Garner- His future at Wigan hangs in the balance at the moment. The experienced striker has scored just twice in 23 appearances this season and could be set to become a free agent at the end of next month.

The former Nottingham Forest, Preston North End and Ipswich Town man should be kept by the Latics for another year as he adds more depth and options up front, which always comes in handy. He scored eight goals last season which shows he can still find the net at this level.

Will Wigan keep Joe Garner?