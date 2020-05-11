Sporting events are set to return behind closed doors by no earlier than June 1 but supporters won’t be in attendance as reported by The Telegraph.

The Government has announced these plans as the phase to begin the exit strategy of the current lockdown gets underway.

Despite the return of sporting events in the near future, supporters will not be in attendance until “significantly later.”

As of yet, there is no timeframe as to when the supporters will be allowed into stadiums and venues. June 1st is the earliest opportunity in which sport will be open to returning and should the rate of infection of the Coronavirus increase then this could possibly change.

There have been suggestions that fans can be expected to be vacant from sporting events until January 2021 although this does depend on how things progress with the Coronavirus.

The Government’s road map for exiting the lockdown which is being imposed to limit the spread of Coronavirus was published on Monday afternoon, setting out the conditions under which various activities can be safely carried out.

Step two of the road map, which cannot begin any earlier than June 1, includes “permitting cultural and sporting events to take place behind closed-doors for broadcast, while avoiding the risk of large-scale social contact”.

This clearly outlines the plan for sporting events to not return until at least June with the Premier League currently hoping that football can return by June 12 as players begin to return to training and some sense of normality.

The Premier League are discussing ‘Project Restart’ as they look at coming up with specific ways of getting the season resumed once again. The decisions are yet to be finalised with neutral venues and no relegation having been rumoured.

Although there is still uncertainty surrounding the resumption of football, this latest news will come as a boost to the Premier League and EFL, particularly Leeds United and West Brom who still have ambitions of winning promotion to the top division.