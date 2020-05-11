Rotherham United chairman Tony Stewart has told the Yorkshire Post that he expects that the Sky Bet League One season will be cancelled.

The League One season has been suspended since March as an attempt to curb the spread of the Coronavirus. Since then, the authorities have been trying to bring football back even though it will take place behind closed doors. Despite that, it appears that this is the end of the line for League One and Two as reports suggest they will be voting later this week for the season to end.

This is being further confirmed by Tony Stewart, the chairman of Rotherham. While he definitely has an interest in the season-ending early, the Millers are currently 2nd place and would be promoted under the proposed Points Per Game model, the local businessman has said that he expects that season will be canceled this week and that the fact a decision has been made is a good thing.

He said: “We need a decision, we need to get some direction from the Football League,

“They are our masters. We have been waiting patiently and it will be nice to know where we are at this time.

“I have got doubts, it will be very difficult to restart. I don’t see League One and League Two starting.

“I would be amazed. They are talking about mid-June, we are talking about just weeks that we have got to prepare for it.

“I don’t think there is the time to get it organised and together. But if instruction comes we have to do what we have to do.

“The EFL are meeting on Wednesday-Thursday, we are led to believe something will come out of that.

“I just think that what we need is to get instructions so we know which way we are going.

“We don’t know what the decision is, but what I am told is that Thursday at the latest, maybe Wednesday, but certainly Thursday a decision will be made and we will know where we stand on this season and the start of next season.”

Will League One be canceled?