Middlesbrough have a number of first-team players out of contract this summer. Here are three they should keep hold of-

Daniel Ayala- The Spanish defender is currently in his seventh season at the Riverside but could move onto pastures new this summer. The ex-Liverpool and Norwich City man has played just under 200 games for Boro.

He played a key part in their promotion to the Premier League under Aitor Karanka in 2016 and is a popular player amongst their fans. However, will they be able to keep him at the club over the coming months?

Jonny Howson- He faces an uncertain future at the club with his current deal running out at the end of next month. Boro paid a hefty fee of around £6 million to sign him from Norwich City in 2017 and he has been a key player for the club since then.

However, with Jonathan Woodgate’s side likely to cut costs this summer, the former Leeds United midfielder will have to be patient over his situation.

George Friend- Middlesbrough should try and tie the experienced left-back down on another year deal at least. The 32 year old is another fans’ favourite at the Riverside and may would be disappointed if he left on a free transfer.

Friend signed for Boro in 2012 from Doncaster Rovers and has since made over 300 appearances for the Championship side, chipping in with 10 goals along the way. If he is released this summer, then he will not be short of potential suitors.

