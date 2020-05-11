Portsmouth head coach Kenny Jackett has told The News that he is worried that teams will go bust during the lockdown.

Football has been stopped in the UK since March as part of the attempt to stop the spread of Coronavirus. And while many people not knowledgeable about the sport may think that every team is awash with money and every player earning millions of pounds a month, that is not the case. While teams in the Premier League and Sky Bet Championship have good TV deals which are helping them in this time, teams in Sky Bet League One and Two don’t have the same fortune.

They rely upon ticket money to survive from month to month and with no money coming in for the foreseeable future, this means they face an uncertain future. Jackett, whose club Portsmouth are backed by an investment group headed up by former Disney chairman Michael Eisner meaning they should have the money to survive, is concerned that he fears some teams may have gone bust by the time lockdown is over.

He said: “The difficult thing is every single club is an individual business.

“We would want to come out of this with all clubs intact, or as many clubs as possible intact to look after our football pyramid.

“We’re proud to have that in this country.

“We may have to suspend it for a little while but when it does come back we would want it to come back strongly.

“Clubs will be looking for help, definitely, but can they continue to open up and operate without crowds coming in?

“To then start fulfilling fixtures and things like travel going forward into next season, there’s a lot of questions and not as many answers at the moment.

“It’s a fantastic system and we would want that in place, but it does look like that is under threat now financially.

“The landscape is going to be different financially. It will be tough for a lot of clubs, there’s no doubt about that.’

