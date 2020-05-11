Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Leeds United’s Wales international Tyler Roberts is taking the positives from the suspension of EURO 2020, saying that he will now aim to impress Wales boss Ryan Giggs in the Premier League.

Leeds United are in pole position to secure promotion to the Premier League. At the time of the season’s suspension, the Whites sit top of the Championship table, one point ahead of 2nd placed West Brom and seven points clear of the play-off spots.

While the outcome of the season remains undecided with no restart date named as of yet, one tournament that has been suspended is EURO 2020. The competition will now take place next summer, postponing the tournament by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, despite the blow, Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts is taking the positives from the tournament’s suspension. Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Roberts has said that he is hoping to use the year to continue to impress Wales boss Ryan Giggs to solidify his spot in his side and he is hoping to do so in the top-flight.

“You have got to look at the positives, it could work in my favour where I have a whole season to show them what I am about.

“I just got a message [from Giggs] to stay safe and to follow the guidelines. We aren’t going to the Euros. I know it is difficult, but we are still going (next summer) and it’s something to look forward to.

“If the season had ended now, we’d have been going off to camp to get ready for it and the European Championships are a big thing. But we will get back there.”

Roberts has mainly played a back-up role to Patrick Bamford this season, playing 14 Championship games so far, netting three goals in the process. The attacker has also featured in an attacking midfield role for the Whites, with injuries somewhat limiting his involvement this season.

Roberts will be competing for a starting role in Giggs’ side next summer. Other options up front include the likes of Hal Robson-Kanu, Kieffer Moore and Sam Vokes. Aaron Ramsey locks down the role as Wales’ number 10, so it is less likely that Roberts will feature in that position for his country.

Do you think Tyler Roberts will be starting for Wales at next year's European Championships?