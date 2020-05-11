Doncaster Rovers head coach Darren Moore has told the Doncaster Free Press that he hopes fans will lower their expectations of the quality of football to be expected should it return soon.

Football has been suspended since Mid-March due to the Coronavirus and while the authorities have been trying to restart it, reports have suggested that this will be the end of the Sky Bet League One and Two season. It is expected that this week there will be a vote to end the season and that work will begin on coming up with a way to decide the final league table.

While football may not be coming back for Moore and Doncaster anytime soon, he has said that fans should lower their expectations should we get a chance to watch football anytime soon. He noted that because training has also been suspended, players have not been working together for nine weeks which is even longer than the break between seasons. This means players will not be at their peak like they normally would be.

He said: “You’ve got to remember if they were to come back in the next week or so, they will have had 70-odd days off. That’s more than any pre-season.

“A usual end of season break is about 50-odd days. This is a surreal thing.

“Players coming back to perform is not just a straight-forward thing. You’re going to have to take other things into consideration because they will not have had that length of time off before, such substantial time.”

