Swansea CITY HAVE SOME DECISIONS TO MAKE OVER PLAYERS WHO ARE OUT OF CONTRACT THIS SUMMER. HERE ARE THREE THEY SHOULD TRY AND KEEP HOLD OF-

Mike van der Hoorn- The Dutch defender is currently in his fourth season at the Liberty Stadium and has been a regular since his move from Ajax in 2016. He penned a new one-year deal last summer which expires at the end of next month.

Van der Hoorn, who is 27 years old, faces an uncertain future with Steve Cooper’s side now and could move onto pastures new over the coming months if they fail to strike a new deal with him.

Kyle Naughton- The ex-Sheffield United and Tottenham Hostpur man has been with Swansea since 2015 and has played over 100 games for the Welsh side. He adds more options, experience and depth into their squad but his future at the club remains up in the air.

The 31 year old will not be short of options this summer if he does become a free agent.

Nathan Dyer- The Swans’ fans will be hoping they have not seen the last of Dyer in action for them. The experienced winger has played for them since 2009 and has been a great servant to the club.

Dyer, who is 32 years old, helped them gain promotion to the Premier League under Brendan Rodgers in 2011 and win the League Cup two years later under Michael Landrup. He spent the 2016 season away at Leicester City and won the top flight title.

Will Swansea keep Nathan Dyer?