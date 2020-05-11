Rotherham United head coach Paul Warne has told the Yorkshire Post that they are preparing for the extra difficulties thrown up by social distancing when they get back to training.

The football season has been suspended since Mid-March in order to stop the spread of the Coronavirus. Training also followed with footballers not allowed to head to their training grounds, instead keeping fit at home ahead of any potential restart of the football season.

Reports suggest that this will not be something to worry about for Rotherham as it looks likely the season will be ended in League One, with the Millers perhaps even benefitting as they could be promoted under the Points Per Game model. But even if the season is to end, social distancing is still likely to be happening if the league returns on schedule in August, meaning it will have to be something factored into any training that happens.

Warne has revealed that he is aware of this and that the Millers are already coming up with their plan to do training and keep it as safe as possible.

He said: “In Germany, they first did it in groups of two and came in and trained for an hour, brought their own kit and no buildings were open, trained and then went home.

“We have already worked out for us that it would be 15 minutes with Ross (Burbeary), the warm-up guy, 15 minutes with me and 15 with Hammy (Matt Hamshaw) and then a rota basis.

“It is not like we have 10 good pitches, but two and we’d have to manage it. From the lads’ point of view and ours, just getting a feel of the ball would be a treat and they’d enjoy it.

“But it will be different. There will be difficulties to overcome.”

