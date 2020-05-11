Stoke CITY HAVE A NUMBER OF FIRST-TEAM PLAYERS OUT OF CONTRACT THIS SUMMER. here are three they should keep hold of-

Stephen Ward- The Republic of Ireland international only joined the Championship side last summer on a free transfer from Burnley. He is a vastly experienced left-back who provides decent competition and cover to Michael O’Neill’s defensive options.

Ward, who is 34 years old, has proven this season that he can still be a useful player for Stoke. He has also played for the likes of Wolves and Brighton and Hove Albion in the past.

Adam Federici- He provides good competition for the number one spot at the Bet365 Stadium. The Australian stopper signed for the Potters in July 2018 and has mainly been on the bench since his move there. Nevertheless, keeping him at the club for another year at least would be a shrewd move.

Federici has racked up over 300 appearances in his career to date with spells at Reading and AFC Bournemouth in the past. He is a more than capable option if called upon for Stoke.

Ollie Shenton- He has risen up through the youth ranks of Stoke but could be set to leave for free next month. The midfielder was tipped for a big future in the game but now 22, he is no longer seen as a youngster.

The midfielder has spent time out on loan at Wrexham and Kidderminster Harriers over the past couple of seasons. Should the Potters hand him another year as a final chance?

