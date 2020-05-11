In Friends parlance, football is on a break. In fact, football has currently been suspended since March as the United Kingdom sought to stem the advancing tide of the COVID-19 pandemic. No one is really sure when it will be back but this week sees vital talks to establish some form of football in both the Premier League and the EFL. It will be decisions made in the former’s meeting that will have the biggest effect on any EFL clubs.

The Premier League’s meeting is underway and they are discussing proposals from their ‘Project Restart’ roadmap, a set of ideas that the Premier League have laid down in the hope of setting out a map of how they will engage with the concerns and logistics required to get the remainder of their league underway.

It threatens to be a fractious meeting of the 20 clubs with [link] some clubs thought ready to rebel against the plan [link]. Their gripe is the issue of playing on neutral grounds if relegation is still on the menu. A rebel six clubs, possibly more, are thought ready to derail the Premier League’s plans to get football up and running again, aware that ‘Project restart’ needs 14 votes for ratification.

Removing relegation off the agenda is what these clubs are said to want in order to secure their vote. Such a move would be a massive blow to clubs like Leeds United and West Brom who have more than an eye on promotion from the Sky Bet Championship. However, any certainty that they might have wanted, any assurances, these won’t come today:

Project Restart meeting about to start. Premier League clubs won't be voting on neutral grounds today.

This decision will leave Leeds United, West Brom and both sets of fans on tenterhooks and facing yet another agonising wait. The Whites and the Baggies head up the two automatic promotion spots in the Championship and have a two-game buffer between themselves and Fulham in 3rd.

Having to wait a further day, two days, who knows, will present both clubs and both sets of fans with growing unease. It is unlikely that the Premier League will kowtow to the demands of the clubs who are ready to rebel against their ‘Project Restart’ plans but we live in strange times.

Uncertainty is the new certain and we have to get used to a new normal.

