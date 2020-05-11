Speaking to French news outlet La Provence last month, French midfielder Theo Valls – recently linked with Championship trio Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Brentford – has said that he would be open to playing outside of France.

Last week, the Nottingham Post cited reports from France when revealing that Nimes midfielder Theo Valls was attracting transfer interest from the Championship.

Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Brentford have all been said keen on Valls, who is on the lookout for a new club this summer. The midfielder is leaving Nimes this summer at the end of his contract, with the two parties unable to come to an agreement over a new contract.

Now, with Valls poised to become a free agent, he is on the lookout for a new club. Amid the reported interest from the Championship trio, quotes from April 21st have emerged from French news outlet La Provence. Valls has previously stated that he would be open to the idea of playing outside of France for the first time in his career. He said:

“For me, it’s going to be a big change. It will be a whole new life, even, and I have already prepared myself in my head.

“An experience outside France? Why not? I am clearly open to that, too. It would be interesting. But whether in France or abroad, things will progress more, of course, when we are fixed on the situation linked to the health crisis which, for the moment, upsets all the data of the current season.”

Valls has been with Nimes his entire career so far. He has played for his hometown club an impressive 154 times across all competitions since breaking through the club’s academy, scoring four goals and laying on seven assists in the process.

Valls, 24, plays in the middle of the park but has also featured on the left-hand side over the course of his career. Now, with a move away from Nimes beckoning, it will be interesting to see where he ends up this summer. Should he move to Nottingham Forest, Bristol City or Brentford? Have your say in the poll below.

