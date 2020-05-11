Huddersfield town have some first-team players out of contract next month. Here are three they should keep hold of-

Elias Kachunga- He signed for the Terriers from FC Inglostadt in 2016 and has been a regular for the Yorkshire side since then. The 28 year old helped them gain promotion to the Premier League under David Wagner in his first season at the club.

Kachunga has made 31 appearances in all competitions in this campaign but faces an uncertain future with the Championship outfit. He will have to wait patiently over situation over the coming weeks.

Danny Simpson- The 2016 Premier League title winner joined the Terriers on a deal until the end of the season earlier this term and has been a key player under Danny Cowley.

Simpson, who is 33 years old, should be handed a new deal by Huddersfield. The ex-Manchester United, Newcastle United and Leicester City full-back adds more experience into their defence and is a useful player to have in the dressing room.

Joel Coleman- He faces the prospect of leaving the Terriers on a free transfer this summer. The goalkeeper has been on the books of Huddersfield since joining in 2016 from Oldham Athletic and has mainly been used as a back-up.

The 24 year old is no longer a youngster and may opt to leave the club for more first-team opportunities. Coleman, who spent last season on loan in League One at Shrewsbury Town, offers some decent competition for Cowley’s goalkeeping department and should be kept at the club if they can.

Will Huddersfield keep Kachunga?