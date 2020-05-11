Danny Mills has claimed that the current Coronavirus pandemic and the effects for next season could have a catastrophic impact on Leeds United as reported by Football Insider.

There have been reports that the entirety of next season could be played behind closed doors which would leave many clubs in dire straits financially due to the loss of ticket sales.

Leeds chief Angus Kinnear has already revealed that the Whites could manage playing behind closed doors “for a few months” but then would have to look at significantly altering their business model due to lack of revenue.

Former Leeds defender Danny Mills offered his thoughts on how this could impact the Yorkshire giants: “They get 35,000 people in pretty much every week. The money they would lose is equal to that of the players’ wages – it is a lot.”

“It would be devastating if next season was behind-closed-doors but it would not just be for Leeds, it would be all clubs who rely on that money.”

“You could try and sell a Kalvin Phillips but how much is he worth in this market. I am not sure other teams will have the money. Half the Premier League sides will not have the money,” Mills continued.

“All of a sudden it is a catch-22 situation. Leeds would be OK if they get a TV deal and they can broadcast their own games. They would attract a big audience. A lot bigger than Rochdale.”

Leeds’ future could depend on discussions taking place between the Premier League today. If a decision can be reached whereby Leeds are promoted to the top flight they would at least have TV revenue to rely upon.

However, if they are denied promotion which would be seen as incredibly harsh they would lose even further funds leaving them with huge potential issues for next season.