According to a report from the Liverpool Echo, Hull City midfielder Herbie Kane will be fit in time to return to action this season if the season resumes, but the terms of his loan deal with the Championship side would require renegotiation.

When Hull City loan man Herbie Kane suffered an ankle ligament injury back in February, it seemed that his loan spell with the club had come to a premature end. Manager Grant McCann said at the time that he did not think Kane would return in time to see out the season.

But, amid the suspension of the campaign, injured players have been given the time to recover from their injuries. And, one player who has benefitted from this is Hull loan man Kane.

As per a report from the Liverpool Echo, Kane would be fit and ready to return to action before the end of the season providing it was restarted. However, one hurdle the two clubs would have to overcome is the terms of the initial loan deal. The report adds that the terms of the loan would require renegotiation should the season restart as hoped.

Kane, 21, spent the first half of the season with Liverpool before joining Hull in the January transfer window. In his time with the club, Kane played six times for Hull across all competitions, starting in a central midfield role for Grant McCann’s side.

Now, with Kane’s fitness not expected to be a problem, it will be interesting to see if the clubs are able to renegotiate terms for an extended loan deal should the season restart. Hull fans, would you like to see Kane return to action for the Tigers? Have your say in the poll below.