Charlton athletic have a number of first-team players out of contract this summer. Here are three they must keep hold of-

Lyle Taylor- He has been the Addicks’ key man over the past two seasons and losing him for free next month would be a major blow to Lee Bowyer’s side. The striker moved to the Valley from AFC Wimbledon two years ago and scored 25 goals in all competitions last season to help them gain promotion from League One.

Taylor has managed 11 goals this term in the Championship and will have clubs in for him this summer.

Naby Sarr- The defender has been on the books of the Addicks for five years now since joining from Sporting Lisbon. He has been a key player under Bowyer for the past two seasons but the London side run the risk of losing him for thing next month.

Sarr, who is 26 years old, could have other options over the coming months having proved himself in the second tier in this campaign.

Chris Solly- He faces the prospect of leaving Charlton for the first time in his career this summer with his contract expiring at the end of June. Solly rose up through the youth ranks of the Addicks and has gone onto play over 300 games for them.

He will be patiently awaiting details of his future at the club at the moment. If he does leave the Valley, the experienced right-back would be a shrewd free transfer for another Football League side.

Will Charlton keep Lyle Taylor?