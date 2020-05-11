Speaking to the Lancashire Post, Preston North End winger Tom Barkhuizen has said that he hopes the Lilywhites get the chance to push for the play-offs.

The football season remains in limbo. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a halt to football and at the time of writing this, no definitive decision has been made as to whether or not it will resume and if it does, when.

But, one man who hopes that his side gets the chance to see out the season and maintain their push for promotion is Preston North End winger Tom Barkhuizen.

At the time of the season’s suspension, Preston sit in 6th place in the Championship table. The Lilywhites are one point ahead of 7th placed Bristol City and four points behind Nottingham Forest, who currently occupy 5th.

Now, Barkhuizen has weighed in on the debate as to whether or not the season the season should continue, saying he hopes that he and his teammates get the chance to play out the season in what he believes would be an exciting climax to the campaign. The winger spoke to the Lancashire Post, saying:

“I feel good with the fitness work I’ve been doing and would be excited to get back.

“It’s weird to think we would be going back for nine games to start with. That would be like a mini-season and we are aiming for the biggest prize we can get.

“Hopefully there would then be the play-offs because that is where we want to be.”

Players have been working to maintain their fitness while in lockdown to ensure they are ready should the season restart. Now, all players and fans alike can do is wait until a decision is made by the football authorities on how the remainder of the 2019/20 season will be resolved.