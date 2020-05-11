Three players Cardiff City must not lose for free this summer
CARDIFF CITY HAVE SOME DECISIONS TO MAKE ON PLAYERS WHO ARE OUT OF CONTRACT THIS SUMMER. hERE ARE THREE PLAYERS THEY NEED TO KEEP HOLD OF-
Danny Ward- The forward’s current deal with Neil Harris’ side expires at the end of next month but they should offer him a new one. The 28 year old has scored six goals in 25 appearances for the Bluebirds in all competitions this season.
The ex-Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United man offers the Welsh side more depth and options in attack and losing him for nothing this summer, potentially to a Championship rival, would be a big blow.
Jazz Richards- He is currently in his fourth season at the Cardiff City Stadium but faces a patient wait over his future at the club. The Wales international helped them gain promotion to the Premier League under Neil Warnock two seasons ago.
Richards still has a good few years left in him and provides some decent competition for places in their defensive department, as well as injecting some much needed experience into their ranks.
Aaron Bolger- Losing the youngster for free next month would be a shame for Cardiff and they should tie him down on a longer contract. The Irish midfielder joined the club from Shamrock Rovers whilst they were in the top flight and could still have a bright future ahead of him.
Perhaps the Bluebirds should loan him out next season to gain some first-team experience and then decide what to do with him next year.
Will Cardiff keep Danny Ward?
Yes
He still has a future there
No
He’ll be on his way