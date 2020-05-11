CARDIFF CITY HAVE SOME DECISIONS TO MAKE ON PLAYERS WHO ARE OUT OF CONTRACT THIS SUMMER. hERE ARE THREE PLAYERS THEY NEED TO KEEP HOLD OF-

Danny Ward- The forward’s current deal with Neil Harris’ side expires at the end of next month but they should offer him a new one. The 28 year old has scored six goals in 25 appearances for the Bluebirds in all competitions this season.

The ex-Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United man offers the Welsh side more depth and options in attack and losing him for nothing this summer, potentially to a Championship rival, would be a big blow.

Jazz Richards- He is currently in his fourth season at the Cardiff City Stadium but faces a patient wait over his future at the club. The Wales international helped them gain promotion to the Premier League under Neil Warnock two seasons ago.

Richards still has a good few years left in him and provides some decent competition for places in their defensive department, as well as injecting some much needed experience into their ranks.

Aaron Bolger- Losing the youngster for free next month would be a shame for Cardiff and they should tie him down on a longer contract. The Irish midfielder joined the club from Shamrock Rovers whilst they were in the top flight and could still have a bright future ahead of him.

Perhaps the Bluebirds should loan him out next season to gain some first-team experience and then decide what to do with him next year.

