Mark Catlin has played down suggestions that the League One season will be cancelled and insists they will explore every way of finishing the campaign.

He told the Portsmouth News: “It’s news to me, the last I knew this had to go to a vote. We haven’t been given a vote yet. At the moment we can’t train, we can’t play games behind closed doors or let fans in. Until the situation or timescales change it’s very difficult to say what will happen”.

He added: “As far as I’m aware, unless there’s meetings taking place behind my back and a lot of other clubs’, there’s no defined date on votes being held or papers going out, not to my knowledge.

Maybe the board decide that, but I’m pretty sure clubs are not aware of any dates at the moment – or what’s going to be on the papers. We, along with a number of other clubs I speak to, are still fully intent on exploring every way we can finish this season.”

Previous reports have circulated that the devastating impact of the crisis on clubs’ finances due to the pandemic means the prospect of Leagues One and Two being abandoned is the only option.

While sitting 4th in League One, Caitlin and Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett will hope that the league can continue behind closed doors, similar to the proposed Championship plans, in order for Pompey to try and gain Championship promotion.

While a points-per-game conclusion has also been suggested, this would see Portsmouth remain in League One, while Coventry and Rotherham would be promoted to the Championship.