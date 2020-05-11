Hull City have a number of first-team players out of contract this summer. Here are three they must keep hold of-

Dan Batty- The midfielder is out of contract next month and is yet to commit his future at the KCOM Stadium. The Tigers run the risk of losing him on a free transfer this summer if they cannot tie him down on a new deal, which would be a big blow.

Batty, who is 22 years old, made his senior debut for the Championship side in August 2017 and has since made 59 appearances for the Yorkshire club. The ex-Leeds United youngster could be a big player for the club over the next few years if he signs a new deal.

Jon Toral- He has had his injury problems since making the move to Hull from Arsenal in 2017. The Tigers paid a fee of £3 million to land him but he has been in and out of the team since then.

When he has played, the Spaniard has shown glimpses of quality and could be a massive player for Grant McCann if he is kept fit. However, will Hull give him a new contract if he is always injured?

Kevin Stewart- The ex-Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool midfielder has also had injury woes since moving to Hull. He has shown he is a top player in the second tier but could be set to become a free agent soon. Hull need to tie him down on a new deal but finances could be an issue.

Will Hull City keep Kevin Stewart?