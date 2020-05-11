According to reports from Turkish source Takvim, West Bromwich Albion are engaged in a three-way transfer tug-o-war with Sheffield United and Marseille over Besiktas defender Domogoj Vida in what could be a €6m/£5.2m deal for the Croatian defender.

Vida arrived in Turkey in early January 2018 on a free transfer from Ukrainian giants Dynamo Kiew on a free transfer. His time at Besiktas has seen the 31-year-old make 88 appearances (eight goals/one assist) including four goals in 25 appearances in the Super Lig this season.

However, Takvim says that Besiktas are looking to clear the decks somewhat and are wanting to get Vida, their highest earner, off the wage roll and put some money in the bank for next season.

They say that Besiktas are looking to save €3million (around £50,000-per-week) by selling Vida and are looking to gain a fee in the region of €6m/£5.2m for his transfer. Takvim state that Besiktas have been stuck in a corner after the Croatian nixed their talks on altering his current deal at the club.

As well as Ligue 1 side Olympique Marseille and Premier League side Sheffield United, Takvim report that “especially West Bromwich [Albion]” is a side “seriously interested in the Croatian star.” Vida has earned 79 full Croatia caps in an international career where he has shone and shown the sort of defensive strength that would be a benefit to those clubs that are.

Besiktas are said to be wanting the bulk of any fee in advance and that they will not accept any proposition from interested sides that is contrary to this proposition.

