With the EFL still discussing how and when the season will resume, it can be said that there will be changes from fans are used to. StokeOnTrentLive have reported that generated crowd noise is likely to appear.

The government is expected to provide detailed encouragement in the next 24 hours through documents about restarting elite sport, following Boris Johnson’s address to the country yesterday evening.

Author Simon Lowe has stated that fake crowd noise is an option for when the football eventually returns: “There is zero chance of supporters being allowed into matches anyway. But there will be cardboard cut-outs in the stands and possibly crowd noise over the tannoy”.

Playing without a crowd would certainly be a different experience from the one that Championship players are used to. It would also remove much of the home team’s advantage as they would no longer have the noticeably loud backing of their own fans, that unfortunately will take a long time to appear again.

Generated crowd noise would help visibly empty stadiums to feel more normal while football adapts to the ever-changing pandemic. While it isn’t the situation fans are used to, at least it allows the season to continue in the safest way possible for all involved.

This news comes after the announcement that clubs will be allowed to make five substitutions per game following the coronavirus pandemic after the International Football Association Board (IFAB) approved a temporary rule change. However, to avoid disruption to the game, each team will only have three opportunities to make substitutions.