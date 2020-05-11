A meeting is today taking place between the Premier League and as key details emerge, former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson claims “everything looks good at the moment” as reported by MOT Leeds News.

There had been concerns that relegation would be taken off the table should the season be abandoned due to the Coronavirus. However, the FA have already claimed that they would veto the idea with them having the final say on promotions and relegations.

Former England goalkeeper Robinson says this key detail can only be good news for Leeds United.

“It all looks good for Leeds at the moment. The only scenario that meant Leeds wouldn’t get promoted was if everything’s scrapped and it looks like even that’s not an option anymore,” Robinson said.

“Even if the Championship is scrapped it looks like Leeds will be going up.

“Championship sides have already played 37 games, just one less than an entire Premier League season.”

“Leeds and West Brom have been clearly at the top all season and deserve to go up. It’s then just a question of how you decide the play-off teams, if there’s a third team to be promoted at all.”

“Ahead of Monday’s meeting it really looks like everything is in Leeds’ favour.”

There are rumours circulating that some Premier League sides want relegation off the table this season should the campaign resume on neutral grounds.

Sporting integrity and morality of the game is important and the bottom clubs having nothing left to play for would seriously impact the battle for European places at the top.

If leagues are abandoned then the final positions are expected to be decided on a weighted points-per-game model. This would mean that Leeds would be promoted along with West Bromwich Albion.