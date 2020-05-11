Footballer turned TV Pundit Alan Shearer has offered a stark warning to the Championship claiming he “fears for football’s return” in his column for The Sun.

Shearer said that many questions remain “unanswered” leaving uncertainty around the world of football.

The former Newcastle United striker has concerns over players who may not want to play due to the worries of Coronavirus and feels that if things aren’t clarified soon there is a fear of the future of football.

“If they are not answered soon then I fear for football’s return,” he said. “And that’s why today, and future meetings, are so important. I’m pretty certain we’re going to lose some clubs, whether we start up football again or not.”

“The Premier League might be able to operate for a while without fans but the Championship, Leagues One and Two won’t be able to do that.”

Shearer has also claimed that players can’t be forced to train or play and questions whether clubs will be willing to take to the field should their “best players” not be available.

“The fundamental question in all of this is: Will the players be safe? It seems impossible to guarantee this, so if they don’t want to then you can’t force them to train or play,” Shearer said.

“Everyone has different family situations so if they are worried about their circumstances then you have to accept that.”

“With the Premier League meeting today, it’s vitally important that the players are included in the decision-making all the way through. But there are just so many difficult questions. What happens if two or three players test positive in the football club?”

The doubts which continue to linger over the future of football will remain until decisions are reached and a resolution needs to be reached sooner rather later before clubs at the top really begin to suffer.

