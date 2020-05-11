Sheffield United are set to join West Bromwich Albion in the race for Croatian defender Domagoj Vida as reported by Turkish Outlet Takvim.

Vida is currently at Besiktas but due to the recent effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, they are looking to ease their finances by selling one of their highly-rated players.

The Turkish side value Vida at around €6million and West Brom have been heavily linked with the Croatian centre-back but they now appear to have been joined in the race by Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United.

Alongside the two English clubs, Marseille are also said to be interested in securing his services in the summer transfer market.

West Brom could have an advantage over the competition with Slaven Bilic having a good relationship with Besiktas following his time there as manager between 2013 and 2015.

The 31-year-old defender could also be swayed by the chance to link up with his compatriot Bilic at the Midlands club.

Sheffield United will be looking to boost their defensive ranks this summer as they still realistically stand a chance of European football next season.

The Blades currently occupy seventh place in the Premier League with a game in hand on their rivals. Should they qualify for Europe they will need to add depth to their squad and Vida would bring European experience to their ranks.

Vida’s contract with Besiktas expires in June 2022 but due to his age, isn’t expected to command a huge transfer fee which could appeal to his potential suitors.