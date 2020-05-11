Nottingham Forest has been linked with a move for Benfica starlet Jota, with reports in Portuguese publication Record saying that Forest have already made their interest known to Benfica.

He is unlikely to be allowed to leave the Portuguese giants permanently, but a loan move to gain first-team experience could see him move over to English football.

Joao ‘Jota’ Filipe is classed as one of Benfica’s most talented young players and can play on either flank or as a second striker. The 21-year old Portugal U21 international has constantly impressed for his country, his dazzling trickery and dribbling ability leading Portugal to both the U17 and U19 European Championship titles in 2016 and 2018 respectively.

Forest sit 5th in the table, equal on points with Brentford, and with the EFL discussing how the Championship can continue after its temporally halt, it seems that the Club will still be given a chance to gain promotion to the Premier League.

New EFL proposals have seen the potential of fixtures to still be played at club’s home grounds but behind closed doors.

This season Forest have scored 48 League goals, which is the lowest figure out of the current teams in the Championship play-off positions. If the Red’s do gain promotion, Jota could be a vital attacking asset for Sabri Lamouchi in the English topflight.

Forest are said to be at the top of the list in chasing his signature, with Sport Witness claiming that Jota’s preference is a move to England. However, Olympiacos – also owned by Evangelos Marinakis – are also said to be interested in the 21-year-old.