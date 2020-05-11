West Bromwich Albion skipper Jake Livermore has spoken of his immense pride at being the captain of the Midlands side in an interview with the Express & Star.

Long-serving veteran Chris Brunt is still the official club captain but with him having been out of the side for much of the season, Slaven Bilic has handed the armband to Livermore.

Livermore has revealed how proud he is to be able to lead such a “great club” and believes the role allows his leadership qualities to shine through.

“It’s an honour to put the armband on,” he said. “Walking the mascots out, meeting different people – it’s a privilege being the captain of such a fantastic club. This club in particular. I think the role makes you change.”

“There is a bit more onus on you so you adapt how you talk and how you conduct yourself. I’d like to think I’d always had that within and it wasn’t just the armband that changed that.”

“But there are so many boys in that changing room who without them – it would be irrelevant what I do and what I say. We have got some great players in that dressing room,” the former Tottenham midfielder continued.

“We’ve got some really, really, good young talent. And to captain the likes of Gareth Barry whenever you are playing alongside him – they are the sort of things that hit home.”

“It’s a really talented squad and to be leading them on the front line so to speak is an amazing feeling.”

Livermore has been an integral figure in the West Brom team this season and has been touted by many of their supporters as being in with a chance of winning their Player of the Season award due to his influential performances.

Should the current season resume his experience could prove vital as they look to secure promotion back to the Premier League.