Birmingham City have some senior players out of contract this summer. Here are three they should keep hold of-

Lee Camp- The experienced goalkeeper has been a first-team regular over the past two seasons. The Northern Ireland international signed for the Blues in August 2018 on a free transfer.

Camp, who is 35 years old, has racked up over 550 appearances in his career having previously played for the likes of Derby County, Nottingham Forest, AFC Bournemouth, Rotherham United and Sunderland. Even if he is no longer their first choice next season, he provides decent back-up and competition between the sticks.

Jonathan Grounds- He is currently in his sixth season on the books at St. Andrew’s but is likely to move on this summer on a free transfer. The left-back has been a great servant to the Championship side since joining them in 2014 and has played over 150 games.

Grounds, who is 32 years old, offers more options and depth to Pep Clotet’s defensive options and handing him a new one-year deal could be a wise move to avoid having to sign more defenders this summer and spend money.

Jacques Maghoma- The ex-Tottenham Hotspur, Burton Albion and Sheffield Wednesday man is currently in his fifth season at Birmingham having joined them in 2015. He has played 180 times for the Blues so far and has scored 21 times.

Maghoma is an experienced winger and provides a useful option for Clotet out wide. He should be handed a fresh deal over the coming weeks but will have to patient over his future.

If Birmingham can only keep one of Camp, Grounds and Maghoma, who should it be?