According to the Evening Standard, Liverpool are hoping to send young star Neco Williams out on loan this summer and a temporary move to the Championship is possible.

Premier League leaders Liverpool have found success in sending some of their young stars out on loan to the Championship in recent years. Winger Harry Wilson – now with Bournemouth – enjoyed successful stints on loan with Hull City and Derby County and striker Rhian Brewster has been spending the second half of the season on loan with Swansea City, getting his first regular taste of senior football.

And now, it has been reported that Liverpool could look to send another one of their highly-rated young talents out on loan to the Championship this summer. Defender Neco Williams could be set to make a loan move away from Anfield this summer and the Evening Standard writes that the second-tier could be a potential destination.

Williams’ first-team chances with Liverpool have been seriously limited, with star man Trent Alexander-Arnold locking down the starting spot. Williams has featured five times across all competitions so far this season, providing an impressive three assists in the process.

Should Williams head out on loan this summer, it will be his first consistent experience of senior football. The Championship has helped bring a whole host of young talents into senior football, providing youngsters with the chance to settle into the senior game.

Williams certainly seems to have the potential to become an impressive player so it will be interesting to see if any Championship clubs look to bring him in on a temporary basis this summer. Would you take Williams on loan at your club? Have your say in the poll below.