Speaking on Derby County’s official YouTube channel, Rams coach Liam Rosenior has revealed he has been “working a lot” with the club’s recruitment team in preparation for the summer transfer window.

The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent impact it has had on football is going to make for a different summer transfer window. Clubs will not be able to spend as freely as they may have wished and they will have to be clever in the way they go about their transfer business.

And, one club who is hoping to be as prepared as possible for the window is Derby County. First-team coach Liam Rosenior appears to have taken up an important role in the club’s transfer plans ahead of the summer transfer window.

Rosenior has been discussing the work he is putting in to help Derby County’s recruitment team prepare for the upcoming window. Speaking to the club’s YouTube channel, the Rams coach has said that he has been keeping an eye on potential transfer target ahead of what he thinks will be a “different” market”. He said:

“I’ve been working a lot with the recruitment team because the market is going to be so different when we get back to football, so we need to be ahead of the curve and ahead other teams, in terms of what the financial implications are for our club and what we can and can’t do. I’ve had a lot of contact with Joe McClaren (Head of Senior Scouting), looking up players, he’s been sending players to watch.”

Derby have been no strangers to spending big on wages and transfer fees in recent years. A whole host of players are on hefty pay packages while they also broke their transfer record last summer to bring in Krystian Bielik last summer.

