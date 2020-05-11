Speaking on talkSPORT, Blackburn Rovers striker Danny Graham has revealed that he endured some of the most difficult moments of his career during his time with Sunderland.

Gateshead born striker Danny Graham spent three-and-a-half-years playing with Sunderland, joining in January 2013 from Swansea City. Graham endured a difficult spell with the Black Cats, scoring just one goal in 42 appearances for the club, laying on three assists as well.

The majority of his time at the Stadium of Light was spent out on loan. Graham spent time with Hull City, Middlesbrough and Wolves, before joining Blackburn Rovers on loan for the second half of the 2015/16 campaign.

Graham went on to bring an end to his time with Sunderland in the following summer, joining loan club Blackburn on a permanent basis. The striker has been with Rovers ever since and now, he has had a look back on his time with Sunderland.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Graham said that he endured some of the lowest points of his career during his time with Sunderland, also reflecting on his decision to join Blackburn permanently. He said:

“The spell I had at Sunderland was really tough. It probably drained a lot out of me and (I had) probably some of the lowest points of my career. It wasn’t through lack of trying as I was giving my all. The home move just didn’t seem to click or get into gear.

“It was tough times and then I was out on loan a few times. I ended up going to Blackburn on loan in late January (2016) and I think I scored seven in the last 18 games or so. It felt really homely and felt like the best place to be and looking back, it was a great decision to sign.”

Since leaving Sunderland, Graham has become a favourite with Blackburn. He was relegated to League One in his first full season with the club but helped them win promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Graham has played a role in helping Rovers become play-off contenders and with his current deal expiring at the end of this season, he will be hoping he gets the chance to pen a new deal with the club.