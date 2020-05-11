Speaking on talkSPORT, Blackburn Rovers striker Danny Graham has said he hopes to make a return to Premier League football with the club, saying he feels that he still has a point to prove.

34-year-old striker Danny Graham has been with Blackburn Rovers since 2016, first joining the club on loan in January before making his move permanent in the following summer transfer window.

Graham was with Blackburn when they were relegated down to League One and helped them return to the Championship in the 2017/18 campaign. Tony Mowbray has helped turn Blackburn into play-off challengers, with Rovers being sat just three points away from the top six upon the suspension of the football season.

Now, Graham has discussed his ambition to return to the top-flight with Blackburn Rovers. Speaking on talkSPORT, Graham said that he feels like he has a point to prove in the top-flight, having played his last Premier League game back in January 2016.

“If the season does get underway and we do get in the play-offs, then it’s a lottery and we’ve got a right chance to get back into the Premier League. To get relegated, bounce back straight away and then to get into the play-offs and go to the Premier League, would be an amazing feeling and hopefully, that can happen at some point.



“If we did get back up, I’d definitely feel as though as I had a point to prove and it would be great to be a part of that with Blackburn Rovers.”

Graham has mainly been used off the bench by Blackburn this season. He has made 30 Championship appearances in total, with 19 of those coming off the subs bench. His current deal with the club expires at the end of the season so it will be interesting to see how the striker’s situation pans out over the course of the summer.