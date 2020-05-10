Southend United chairman Ron Martin has said in a column on the Echo News that he believes that the season should be voided.

While the Premier League and Sky Bet Championship are doing what they can to try and get the season restarted following the suspension of the leagues due to Coronavirus, it does appear that the last ball of the season has been kicked in Sky Bet League One and Two.

Reports say the decision on the lower two divisions of the EFL will be made this week and that it appears that they will end the season. However, making that decision will lead to another debate on how you deal with who finishes where. Again, reports are suggesting that League One and Two are favouring a Points Per Game model much like Ligue 1 in France and that promotion and relegation will happen as normal.

The chairman of Southend Ron Martin, whose team are currently in 22nd and would be relegated under the PPG model, has said that the season should be voided if it cannot be finished with no promotion or relegation.

He said: “I agree this season should be announced void. The English Football Leagues are predicated on that famous, in my opinion overused phrase, “The Integrity of the Competition must be Maintained”

“With 9 or 10 games to go the “integrity” is impaired, in fact damaged beyond repair. The competition we started last August is no longer recognisable. If we are unable to finish the season is allocating an average points per game fair… of course not. This is a football competition, potentially with many twists and turns, not a pub quiz. Peoples livelihoods are at stake.

“People will cite voiding the season is based on self-interest’; they are not wrong. The interests of Southend United must come first.

“No Chairman of any other club, if he is being honest, would argue differently. There is “self-interest” in every club in each League and it is for this reason that the “integrity” of the competition is said to be paramount. If the competition cannot be finished, then it should be voided.

“As every alternative to voiding the season is sub-optimal and not capable of maintaining Sporting integrity a line, in all reasonableness, must be drawn under the 19/20 campaign.

“This decision would also best maintain the financial status quo among clubs as it reflects the budgets they started the season with. The challenges going forward, as matters stand, are enough to contend with, let’s not compound that further as a result of a quizmaster!”

