Today, Boris Johnson spoke to the nation about the next step in the lockdown and about what measures might be lifted over the next few months. You can read more about all the news from it here.

The EFL high brass will have been keenly watching. They’ve made it clear that they want to restart the currently suspended season but while they may have lots of wonderful plans which will keep everyone completely safe, they do need some sort of approval from the government for it to happen. Both them and the Premier League had been hoping to hear that football teams would be allowed to train together ahead of a potential restart.

While Boris said many things about the next steps in the lockdown, he didn’t say anything about professional sports leagues which will have been disheartening for the EFL. It’s likely if they want to get more clear instructions for them they’ll have to hope either an MP asks the question in Parliament tomorrow or that a member of the public asks it in the evening when Boris says he’ll be answering questions from Joe Public.

What will concern EFL chiefs who want to get football back up and going again is that despite being the biggest change, the exercise and sports rules still don’t favour them. Yes, you now can exercise for as long as you want and play some sports. But if you do play sports, it has to be with a member of your own household. Seeing as football is only a metaphorical family and not a real one, that won’t work for them.

More information will come out in the next few days but right now if the EFL want to restart this season, they will have to be asking for special dispensation from the government. Whether that’ll happen is another question.

Should football come back?