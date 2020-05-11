Many players will be without a club come the resumption of football, and what with how the financial structure may change, teams needing players without price tags will be on the lookout.

I have picked three players who have not been previously mentioned by the Twitter scouts and football manager, err … managers.

Gwion Edwards

I haven’t had to look far for my first choice, Gwion. A winger by trade, Edwards signed for Ipswich during the reign of Paul Hurst, and although initially looking quite the flair player has found opportunities few and far between – on the wing at least. Paul Lambert opts to play Edwards as a wing-back or right-back rather than his attacking preference. Edwards is hopeful of a new deal at Ipswich, and although not a fan favourite, he is certainly not on the ‘deadwood’ list of many fans.

Joe Shaughnessy

Having only joined Southend in August, centre-half Shaughnessy, 27, has played at the heart of a rather leaky defence just 16 times. Considering he left St Johnstone for Southend, when his one-year deal expires he really could turn more than a few heads in a League One bidding war whenever the transfer window opens up again.

Alex Mowatt

Barnsley’s midfield dynamo has often been touted as ‘one to watch’ since his days at Leeds. Barnsley allegedly turned down offers for the former Whites youngster down in the summer. Mowatt, 25, goes ‘free’ in a matter of weeks, and he is sure to garner interest from Championship and possibly even Premiership suitors when that time comes.

Would your club want one of these three?