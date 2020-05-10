Reading striker Marc McNulty re-joined Ladbrokes Premiership club Hibernian on loan in January on an arrangement until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old Edinburgh-born frontman has not made a first team appearance for his parent club since the middle of last season and McNulty has been sent out on loan by The Royals on no less than three occasions to allow him to benefit from regular football.

McNulty enjoyed a successful half-season loan at Hibernian last season where he netted eight goals in just 17 appearances before the player scored five times in 21 outings for Sky Bet League One club Sunderland during the first half of this season. He returned to Easter Road for a second loan spell in January and has averaged a goal every other game for the Hibees prior to the suspension of the league.

In an interview with The Herald last month, McNulty admitted that he is not prepared to warm the bench or play in the reserves for Reading, the striker must be playing regular first team football. McNulty will have a year remaining on his current deal at Reading when he returns to The Madejski Stadium in the summer but the question remains on where the player will be playing his football next season.

With the financial impact of the Coronavirus likely to have a real affect on most English Football League clubs this summer, many may not want to carry players who possibly won’t be a part of next season’s plans. In the case of McNulty, it is unknown whether he will be deemed surplus to requirements again at Reading, however, the player is likely to push for a move if there are no guarantees of regular first team football.

The Royals could again loan the striker out or they could look to recoup some of the fee which they paid to Coventry City to sign the player in 2018. With little money likely to be staked in the transfer market this summer, Reading may have to consider cutting their losses if McNulty is not part of manager Mark Bowen’s plans.

McNulty has certainly made a positive impact during his two loan spells with Hibernian, the player has found happiness at Easter Road while he has been a popular figure with the fans. A return to Leith next season is certainly a possibility. Hibs could be in the market for a striker should Florian Kamberi leave the club. A third loan move for McNulty may be an option while the club could attempt to anchor a cut-price deal with Reading for the player with summer market valuations set to depreciate.

The future of McNulty is very much in the air but there is certainly hope for Hibernian that the striker will be wearing green and white again in 2020/2021.

Will Reading offload Marc McNulty this summer?