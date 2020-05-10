Charlton Athletic head coach Lee Bowyer has told London News Online that they will not be able to afford to test players twice a week for Coronavirus.

The FA, the Premier League and the EFL are all discussing how they can football going again. While all parties are keen to get football back, even if it has to be played behind closed doors, there is debate on how best to make sure all the players and officials remain safe and don’t get the Coronavirus.

One of the proposals to counter this is that players will be tested twice a week for Coronavirus and that they would be quarantined if they were to show symptoms.

However this may be an issue for teams that are not that cash-rich, something that Bowyer has now revealed. They have furloughed many of their staff under the government scheme but there is anxiety over if they’ll be able to pay the player wage bill next month. And Bowyer has said that they will not be able to afford to pay to test their players twice a week if football does come back.

He said: “If we are expected to buy kits for each player to be tested twice a week, we cannot afford it – not every two days.

“Those tests are not going to be an option, unless the EFL pays for them. But would they do that for every club? “We are trying to save as much money as we can because it has become a difficult situation.

“We are going hand-to-month. Last month we got paid. If we aren’t this month, it becomes a worry. That will show we are in big trouble.

“These things are out of our hands.

“Owner Tahnoon Nimer has said he will stand by us. Directors Marian Mihail and Claudiu Florica are in contact with him – I have not spoken to Tahnoon in a while – and they say he is standing by the club.

“All we can do is hope he steps up. “Whatever the Prime Minister says on Sunday about the return to work will have a big impact on when we go back.

“But I don’t think it will be May 16. I will be amazed if it is.

“It is too early to be going back when thousands still have it.

“Training in a group will be a risk. Three players in one German club had it when they went back. It is inevitable that lives will be put at risk.”

