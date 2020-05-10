Millwall head coach Gary Rowett has told London News Online that he wants football to come back as soon as it is safe.

The Sky Bet Championship has been suspended since March as a precaution to prevent the spread of Coronavirus but it may not be too long until it is back. While much of this will depend on what Prime Minister Boris Johnson says in his speech about easing the lockdown tonight at 7pm, one of the things which may be allowed is football teams being able to train together. Since the lockdown, footballers have been training on their own. Other countries have seen football matches happen behind closed doors, something that could soon happen here.

Rowett is hoping that football will be able to come back as soon as possible even saying some of his players are going stir crazy without anything to do since the lockdown. He does say it should be safe when they do return but he would accept a low risk so they can get back to doing what they love.

He said: “If there is plans to get sport back on TV I think that is positive – at least there is a will to do it.

“Many people will be asked to return to work and might not feel comfortable but might still have to accept it.

“Our team members want to get back – they are stir crazy. They are in good shape. They have been at home but can’t go out drinking or on holiday. All they can do is exercise and rest. I wish it was like this all the time,” he joked.

“At some point, clubs will have to accept some risk. How big a risk is too great? I am firmly of the opinion that if we can get back at a low risk, we should. We have to consider it from the financial point of view, for morale, and for saving businesses.

“You will get some players who are more nervous than others when it gets to things like five-a-side games. But we are being paid to do a job and if the Government feels it is safe, we will have to consider it.”

