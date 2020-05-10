Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion may see a potential promotion being blocked by rivals according to a report from Wales Online.

The Sky Bet Championship is currently suspended due to the Coronavirus and while attempts to get the season going again are ongoing, there is still the chance the season is ended now and another method is decided to choose the final positions of every team in the league.

With many of these methods, including the widely touted Points Per Game method which may be used by Sky Bet League One and Two should they confirm their seasons have ended like expected, finish with both Leeds United and West Brom being in the top two automatic promotion spots. Many proposals have stated that promotion and relegation would still be happening despite the early end, meaning that Leeds and West Brom would be heading to the Premier League.

While this would lead to celebrations in both West Yorkshire and West Midlands, they might well be temporary. That’s because it is believed that if this is decided, other teams may start legal cases in order to stop the relegation. A leading sports lawyer told Wales Online in this report that he expects that if promotion is decided by PPG that rival teams that will have missed out on getting promoted, such as Nottingham Forest, could get an injunction which would block both teams from being promoted.

Hints of this have already emerged in League One with Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony already confirming that he will be pursuing legal options if PPG denies his side from being promoted.

Should Leeds United and West Brom be promoted if the season ends early?