Portsmouth head coach Kenny Jackett has told the club website that he feels sorry for the fans who are unable to watch football.

Even though leagues across the world are starting to get going again after the suspension of play due to the Coronavirus, and it appears the Premier League and Sky Bet Championship might soon get back started, current reports are that Sky Bet League One will be ending early and that another method will be found to end the season.

While in the times of a national crisis football is very low on the list of priorities, people are still missing their weekly dose of action which helped them get away from the real world for 90 minutes. Jackett has said that he feels sorry for the people who are missing getting down to Fratton Park though he acknowledges that many of them will be the key workers keeping the country going in this exceptional time.

He said: “I do feel sorry for all those fans who are used to following the club all over the country.

“You also have to consider that there are so many people from a number of different industries who will be affected by all this.

“Then there are those on the front line, who have done such a fantastic job over the past couple of months – they’ve really had the hardship.

“Looking out there, you can see so many people who will experience their very livelihood being altered.

“For everyone during this period, there has to be patience and an understanding of the situation we are in.

“We need to get out of it in the safest way possible at a time when many will be affected, in more ways than one.

“You have to work off what the powers that be – particularly the government – say because they’re trying to protect the NHS.

“Getting back to working and playing again is what we all want, but common sense tells you it has to be done in a safe environment.”

