Welcome to a new series that I’ll be doing where I’ll be going through every Sheffield Wednesday player whose contract is set to expire in the summer and seeing if they should be offered a new deal or let go.

We start with Steven Fletcher. In a season where almost every player has been the subject of heavy criticism by the Wednesday fans for either not having the right quality to be at the team or for not trying as hard as they should, Fletcher is someone who has got a lot of praise.

He has been consistently excellent across the season, being not only the focal point of attack but by being able to finish moves off as well. When Wednesday were playing well and looking like promotion might be on the cards, a lot of the teams’ successful attacks came from Fletcher holding the ball up then playing the ball to an onrushing Kadeem Harris who then caused havoc. At one point when you saw that Fletcher was in a position where he could hit the ball across the goalkeeper, Wednesday fans would just start celebrating as they knew it was going in. You could argue the team got too reliant on Fletcher as when he was out with injury, the Owls started on their horrific run of 2020 form which has seen them drop down the table.

So surely this is an easy sign him back up? Well maybe not. That’s because of wages. Fletcher was signed when Wednesday were splashing the cash and considering Fletcher came from the Premier League, it’s reasonable to think that he is one of Wednesday’s high earners. This makes things trickier as the story of Wednesday in recent years has been downsizing and reducing the budget due to Financial Fair Play rules.

Overall, I still think Fletcher is worth it and should stay, though this does have a condition. Should Fletcher be on the wages I’d expect him to be on, he should take a wage cut to make things easier on recruitment in the future. Whether that can be done is another matter.

Should Steven Fletcher be offered another contract?