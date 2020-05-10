When Leeds United signed a never heard about youngster called Mateusz Bogusz from a never heard of side called Ruch Chorzow there were many sceptical voices raised and more than a degree of concern from fans. This concern centred around the methods that had been employed to bring the young Polish attacking midfielder to English football and Leeds United. However, former Whites striker Noel Whelan, talking with Football Insider, reckons the youngster could be on his way out of Elland Road next season.

Bogusz had already broken through into the Ruch Chorzow first team (33 games/five goals/one assist) before his move to Elland Road. It was a move that saw the then 17-year-old signed ostensibly for the Under-23s and it was here that he began his football education with the Whites. A series of consistent displays, linked to a couple of goals, saw Bogusz move up in the estimation of the coaching staff at Leeds United.

The youngster has featured once this season for the Whites first-team, playing the full 90 minutes in the EFL Cup defeat against Stoke City, a tie decided in a penalty shoot-out. He has also featured on the bench five times, the last being the 2-0 home win over QPR back in early November.

In a recent interview with Polish source Weszlo, Bogusz comments on what his goals are next season should football come back. What he wants is first-team football but he is unsure whether this will happen at Leeds United or whether it will be elsewhere. Commenting specifically on this, the Polish youngster said: “I would like to regularly appear in a senior team, I don’t know whether in Championship or League One.”

He remains realistic that Leeds United’s promotion to the Premier League would limit his options and that he would need to look for a loan away from Elland Road. In admitting this, he also reveals that there was loan interest in him this season which Leeds turned down. On this he missed opportunity, Bogusz explained: “they [Leeds] didn’t let me go, which is a shame because I had a nice opportunity to go to another club with a chance to play. I want someone to finally hear about me not only during U-23 matches.”

It is this yearning for a loan opportunity which pushes Noel Whelan’s views when talking to Football Insider. After stating that Leeds United will have plans for all their youngsters, Whelan adds of Bogusz’s comments: “Now there might be a loan that comes up this year and after this, the club might go: ‘Well yeah, actually, after this you can go.”

Should Leeds United loan out Mateusz Bogusz?