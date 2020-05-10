Kenwyne Jones has told the Sunderland Echo that he stayed at Sunderland despite interest from Chelsea and Liverpool because he felt they were on an upward curve.

Way back in the 2007/08 season when Jones was a Sunderland player and the Black Cats were in the Premier League. The Trinidad and Tobago striker was in top form with his power and pace helping him score seven goals in 33 appearances. Due to that form, there were reports some of the top teams in the Premier League were interested in signing him.

Reports from the time said both Chelsea and Liverpool were trying to sign Jones, with the latter said to be preparing a deal that would see Peter Crouch heading to the Stadium of Light as part of a swap deal. However, it is worth mentioning that Sunderland’s manager at the time Roy Keane denied the reports that he would be leaving.

Jones has now started to talk about this interest and the chance he had to move to one of these teams. He has revealed the reason he turned down those teams and elected to stay in Wearside was that he felt that Sunderland had a lot of potential to be fantastic and he wanted to be a part of that.

He said: “Me staying at the club was down to me wanting to settle a little bit and to become a part of something that was building.

“Sunderland always has the potential to be a massive, massive club and for whatever reasons – or for a combination of reasons – things don’t seem to have worked out as they should have.

“But the fanbase, the facilities and the stadium are all second to none. It’s magnificent, really. I love the place, so that was my main reason for staying.

“It wasn’t like he [Keane] brought me in and then he left so I wanted to leave, it was nothing like that.”

Was Kenwyne Jones right to stay at Sunderland?