Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Brentford are all in the hunt to sign Nimes’ Theo Valls according to a report from the French press picked up from the Nottingham Post.

While not well known on these shores, Valls has been performing well over the Channel for Nimes. The 24-year-old midfielder started his career over in France and has grown from being an academy player into a solid first-teamer. Since making his debut towards the end of 2014 he has made 123 league appearances for them.

But with his contract set to expire in the summer and so is available on a free transfer, he has now been noticed by teams in the UK and reports are suggesting there will be a big battle to sign him this summer. Three teams from the Sky Bet Championship are interested in signing him, following a trend that has happened in recent years where Championship sides have snapped up talented players from lower down the French league ladder.

One team interested in signing Valls is Nottingham Forest, a team with an uncertain future as they are in the play-offs right now though it may be for nought depending on how the season ends. Depending what happens with that, their interest may change. Brentford, another team interested in signing Valls, are in the same boat though their record in signing players from the French leagues suggest they would be keen on getting this was through. Bristol City are just outside the play-offs to maybe more of a certainty to keep their interest and perhaps get that signature.

