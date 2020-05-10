Tottenham Hotspur have now joined the race to sign Stoke City’s Mohamed Sankoh according to a report from the Football Insider.

The 16-year-old striker is seen as a hot prospect and someone who could make it big in the cap. He has already been capped several times by the Netherlands national youth team and was able to score both nine goals and make nine assists for the Stoke U18s this season.

However the young striker’s youth contract is set to expire this season and teams have started move in to try and grab the next big thing. Back in April, it was reported that both Chelsea and Spanish side Atletico Madrid were interested in bringing Sankoh in, giving him an interesting choice of capital side. It was then reported that Scottish giants Celtic were also looking to sign him. In this report, Football Insider also mention that Everton are interested in signing him.

But the race to sign Sankoh has got even busier with Tottenham now making a bid to sign him. Spurs have got one of the best youth systems in the country and have been very good at bringing players through into their first team, notably Harry Kane who is now their star striker and arguably their best player. This might make Tottenham the ideal place for Sankoh to head to because it appears to be a place that young players can prosper. But no matter what, it seems like Sankoh has a lot of choices going into this summer.

Should Mohamed Sankoh leave Stoke City?