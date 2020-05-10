Leeds United fans will shudder if the mention of Massimo Cellino is by anything more than just a whisper. The madcap Italian came roaring into Elland Road with all the unpredictability of a hurricane and he tore through the Whites before blowing on through and back to his Italian homeland with Brescia. Now, disillusioned with Italian football, Cellino is said to be eyeing a return to English football and has apparently got Charlton in his sights according to a report by Leeds Live.

Cellino arrived at Elland Road when he thankfully took the Whites out of the clutches of Bahraini investment bank GFH Capital. He also arrived at the West Yorkshire club with not only a reputation of chewing his way through managers but also with added baggage in terms of legal issues.

United was a club haemorrhaging money and Cellino was fierce in the way that he stemmed that outpouring of money from the club. Such were his measures that the youth setup was decimated and players were forced to bring their own packed lunches when training. Whilst he may have stopped the funds flowing away from Elland Road, his methods brought a lot of hate and protest from many fans who didn’t agree with his methods nor the controversy that he brought to the club.

In short, fans were more than glad to see the back of the fiery Italian and the litany of court cases and tribunal hearings that followed him around like flies follow a muck cart. The club is in better hands with his fellow Italian, Andrea Radrizzani and it’s a case of looking forward to the future rather than back at old history.

However, his desired return to English football is something that will still raise a degree on consternation amongst some diehard Whites fans. Leeds Live, tipping a hat to The Sun, says that “crisis club Charlton are said to be where Cellino’s interest lies” what with current owner Tahnoon Nimer said to be struggling to meet next month’s wage bill.

The Addicks themselves are a club used to rough seas when it comes to ownership what with their recent struggles between owner Nimer and his former investment partner Matt Southall. This warring pairing comes on the tails of their rescue from Roland Duchatelet who, like Cellino at Leeds, saw massed fan protests against his ownership of the club.

There are many adages that would befit this situation such as ‘out of the frying and into the fire’ and ‘better the devil you know’ but what many Leeds fans would tell their Charlton counterparts is that a replacing of Nimer with cellino would only likely lead to yet more chaos and boardroom upheaval.

Would Cellino settle the turbulent water at Charlton Athletic?