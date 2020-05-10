From League Two to Serie B… Craig Davies’ move to Italy in January 2006 came out of nowhere.

The 1985 Italian champions Hellas Verona paid £85,000 to sign the striker from Oxford United. He hoped the move to Europe would help his international chances for Wales and penned a five-year deal.

Davies had been on the books as a youngster at Shrewsbury Town and Manchester City before joining Oxford in 2004. He spent a season-and-half with the U’s, scoring eight goals in the fourth tier.

How did he do

The forward was only 21 years old when he made the move to Verona and only went onto make one appearance for their first-team.

His time in Italy came to end in July 2006, just seven months into his five-year deal, when he moved back to England and had a trial at Northampton Town. He would later join Wolves on loan in the Championship before leaving Serie B permanently for Oldham Athletic.

What next

Davies went onto make seven appearances for the Wales national team and have a successful career back in the Football League. He has played over 500 games in his career to date.

The experienced striker has had spells with the likes of Brighton and Hove Albion, Chesterfield, Barnsley, Bolton Wanderers, Wigan Athletic and Scunthorpe United.

He now plays back in League Two at Mansfield Town, who he joined in June 2018. He played just six games in this campaign before the season was brought to a halt. His former club Hellas Verona are back in the Italian top flight.

Will Mansfield extend Davies' contract this summer?