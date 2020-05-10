From relegation to the Championship to one of Europe’s elite… Fabio Borini’s move from Sunderland to AC Milan in June 2017 was a surprise.

AC Milan are 18-time Italian champions and seven time European Cup champions but have fallen away in recent years.

Borini was part of the Sunderland side relegated from the Premier League in 2017 but was handed an escape route from the second tier to move to the San Siro. He moved back to his native Italy on loan in a deal that was made permanent a year later.

The ex-Chelsea, Swansea City, Roma and Liverpool winger was a hit at the Stadium of Light and scored a combined 17 goals in 93 games during his three years in the North-East.

How is he doing-

Borini slotted straight into AC Milan’s side in his debut season at the club and managed five goals in 44 appearances in all competitions. He was regular in the Europa League but quickly saw his game time in Serie A reduce.

He was therefore allowed to leave on a permanent basis for top flight side Hellas Verona in the past January transfer window and his time at Milan came to an end.

Nevertheless, Borini, who is now 29 years old, managed two goals in five games for Verona before the season was brought to a halt in March. His playing time at Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi is much better for him at this stage of his career and the 1985 Italian champions are an ideal club for the ex-Sunderland man.

Will Fabio Borini ever come back to play in England?